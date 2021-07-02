Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Duty, taxes collection: Seaports generate Rs1.67 trillion on imports

Shahnawaz AkhterWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 04:20 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Taxes

KARACHI: The revenue collection from goods arriving at the seaports of the country was recorded at Rs1.67 trillion during the fiscal year 2020/21, which is around 35 per cent of the total collection at the national level during the fiscal year, according to the data made available to BOL News on Friday.

The collection of duty and taxes on imported goods cleared at the Karachi Port and Port Qasim surged 27 per cent to Rs1.67 trillion during July-June 2020/21, compared with Rs1.32 trillion in the preceding fiscal year, it showed.

On Thursday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced that it had collected Rs4.73 trillion during the fiscal year 2020/21, which included direct and indirect taxes. Thus, the collection of duty and taxes at the seaports is 35 per cent of the revenue collected at the national level.

The revenue collected from the Model Customs Collectorates (MCC) Appraisement East and West stood at Rs944 billion during the fiscal year 2020/21, compared with Rs687 billion in the preceding fiscal year, showing an increase of 37.4 per cent.

Similarly, the collection at the MCC Port Qasim posted a rise of 27 per cent to Rs729 billion during the period under review, compared with Rs634 billion.

The Customs collectorates are responsible to collect Customs duty, sales tax, income tax and federal excise duty on the clearance of imported goods.

The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi, which is the biggest revenue collecting arm of the FBR, has the jurisdiction over collection of the sales tax and the federal excise duty on imported goods arriving at seaports and the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. The LTO Karachi reported a collection of Rs1.03 trillion as sales tax and FED at the import stage during the fiscal year 2020/21, compared with Rs792 billion in the preceding fiscal year, showing an increase of 30 per cent.

The significant rise in the duty and taxes at the import stage may be attributed to rise in imports after ease in case of coronavirus and enhanced economic activities during the fiscal year.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Rupee drops
25 mins ago
Rupee drops 33 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell 33 paisas against the dollar on Friday due...
Economic
2 hours ago
Economic reforms key to achieve sustainable growth: experts

JAMSHORO: The Pakistan government should take effective measures to reduce non-development expenditures,...
World Bank
2 hours ago
World Bank financing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout exceeds $4 billion for 50

WASHINGTON: The World Bank has announced that it is providing over $4...
Kashan Hasan
2 hours ago
Kashan Hasan to head the Reckitt Pakistan business

KARACHI: Kashan Hasan has been appointed to head all the Pakistan operations...
BCH TO PKR
4 hours ago
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 2nd July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
USDT TO PKR
4 hours ago
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 2nd July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

President Alvi
2 mins ago
President Alvi calls for early resolution of Karachi’s water woes

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for timely completion of all...
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2
14 mins ago
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2

Researchers in Spain have discovered plant extracts that could be useful in...
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of citrus fruit
25 mins ago
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of the citrus fruit

Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels in addition to the "fleshy citrus fruit,"...
Rupee drops
25 mins ago
Rupee drops 33 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell 33 paisas against the dollar on Friday due...