GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 16th July 2021

Syed AhadWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 06:10 am
GBP TO PKR

The current GBP to PKR (British Pound to Pakistani Rupee) exchange rate is 220.74 PKR, as shown below. (Updated on 16th July 2021).

Find today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market.

Today GBP TO PKR (Pakistani Rupee)

Check the updated list of UK Pound to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated, 16th July 2021)

DATE SYMBOL BUYING
16th July 2021 GBP To PKR 220.74

BOL NEWS is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Adsense 300 x 250

Read More

CHZ To PKR
17 mins ago
CHZ to pkr: Today 1 Chiliz to PKR on, 16th July 2021

Friday: Today (CHZ TO PKR) rates are based on open market rates...
USD TO AED
22 mins ago
USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 16th July 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
32 mins ago
USD to SAR: Today 1 dollar rate in Saudi Riyal on, 16th July 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate is updated here. You can...
QAR to PKR
36 mins ago
QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 16th July 2021

Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 43.79 in the currency market today. This...
KWD TO PKR
41 mins ago
KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 16th July 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...
AUD TO PKR
57 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Latest Australian dollar to Pakistan rupees on, 16th July 2021

Karachi: The current AUD/PKR (Australian Dollar to Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate...