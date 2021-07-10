Double Click 728 x 90
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In Pakistan, 11th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 04:00 am
gold rate in pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (11th July 2021) is Rs. 93020 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 108500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi Is Leading For Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate For Different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Gold Rate Pakistan is never fixed, it keeps fluctuating according to the international Gold rates.

Today 1 tola gold rate in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 108500

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 108500 Rs. 99458 Rs. 94938 Rs. 81375
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 93020 Rs. 85268 Rs. 81393 Rs. 69765
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9302 Rs. 8527 Rs. 8139 Rs. 6977
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 263707 Rs. 241730 Rs. 230744 Rs. 197780
