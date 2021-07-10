Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In Pakistan, 11th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (11th July 2021) is Rs. 93020 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 108500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi Is Leading For Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate For Different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Gold Rate Pakistan is never fixed, it keeps fluctuating according to the international Gold rates.

