Latest dollar rate in Pakistan for, 7th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 04:30 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Find the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, July 7th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 157.17
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 158.35
Read More

AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
45 seconds ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market on, 7th July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
gold rate in pakistan
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 7th July 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on 7th July 2021 is being...
bitcoin
5 hours ago
Bitcoin: Western miners profits hugely, during China’s crackdown

According to a report published by Arcane Research, China's restriction on Bitcoin...
Committee formed to finalise maiden Punjab Skill Policy
8 hours ago
Committee formed to finalise maiden Punjab Skill Policy 2021/26

LAHORE: The government was introducing the first skill policy, and a committee...
Chinese investors have expressed their willingness to invest in the South Balochistan package
8 hours ago
Chinese keen to invest in South Balochistan: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Chinese investors have expressed their willingness to invest in the South...
Minister accuses previous governments of signing expensive power contracts
9 hours ago
Minister accuses previous governments of signing expensive power contracts

ISLAMABAD: The previous governments had signed expensive power contracts to generate 26,000MW...
