Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rupee recovers 16 paisas against dollar

Web DeskWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 05:54 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
rupee

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 16 paisas against the dollar on Friday, owing to improvement in the foreign exchange reserves of the country after transfers of external debt from China and the World Bank, dealers said.

The exchange rate closed at Rs159.17 against the greenback from the previous day’s closing of Rs159.33 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The currency dealers said the sentiments were positive during the day, as the country received around $1.44 billion as debt from China and the World Bank, which helped in significant increase in the foreign exchange reserves of the country.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country rose to a record high of $24.415 billion by the week ended July 2, 2021.

The rise was attributed to the inflows of $1 billion as loan disbursement from China and $440 million from the World Bank. The rupee made gains for the first time since July 1, 2021.

The currency dealers said the market witnessed dollar demand for import payments but the same was offset by the better supply of the dollar during the day.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Pakistan plans to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat to meet demand
28 seconds ago
Pakistan plans to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat to meet demand

KARACHI: The state-owned Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued an international...
More collaboration, collective action needed to tackle risks: ACCA
10 mins ago
More collaboration, collective action needed to tackle risks: ACCA

KARACHI: An un-missable era is dawning for the accountancy profession and its...
President Alvi
15 mins ago
President rejects bank’s plea on refusing refund to fraud victim

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday rejected the representation of the...
SAPM briefs US diplomat on Pakistan’s energy sector
23 mins ago
SAPM briefs US diplomat on Pakistan’s energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum and Power Tabish Gohar...
Privatisation Board reviews measures for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills
38 mins ago
Privatisation Board reviews measures for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills

ISLAMABAD: The 5th Privatisation Board meeting on Friday reviewed the measures to...
FO welcomes Iran’s engagement with Afghan parties for peace
43 mins ago
FO welcomes Iran’s engagement with Afghan parties for peace

Pakistan on Friday welcomed Iran’s engagement with the Taliban and the Afghan...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan plans to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat to meet demand
28 seconds ago
Pakistan plans to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat to meet demand

KARACHI: The state-owned Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued an international...
Railway land to be leased under public-private partnership
5 mins ago
Railway land to be leased under public-private partnership

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Azam Khan Swati on Friday said that...
More collaboration, collective action needed to tackle risks: ACCA
10 mins ago
More collaboration, collective action needed to tackle risks: ACCA

KARACHI: An un-missable era is dawning for the accountancy profession and its...
President Alvi
15 mins ago
President rejects bank’s plea on refusing refund to fraud victim

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday rejected the representation of the...