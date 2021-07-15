Today Gold Rates Pakistan Karachi – 16th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (16th July 2021) is Rs. 93750 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 109350 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi Is main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today Gold Per Tola Rs 109350 100100 RS 95549 RS 81903 Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 93750 Rs. 85938 RS 82031 RS 70220 Gold Per Gram RS 9362 RS 8582 RS 8192 RS 7022 Gold Per Ounce RS 265408 RS 243295 RS 232239 RS 199070

Gold Price in Pakistan is never fixed (Source: Karachi Saraf)