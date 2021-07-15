Today Gold Rates Pakistan Karachi – 16th July 2021
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (16th July 2021) is Rs. 93750 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 109350 per tola in Pakistan today.
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today
Karachi Is main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
|GOLD RATE
|24 Karat Gold Rate Today
|22 Karat Gold Rate Today
|21 Karat Gold Rate Today
|18 Karat Gold Rate Today
|Gold Per Tola
|Rs 109350
|100100
|RS 95549
|RS 81903
|Gold Per 10 Grams
|Rs. 93750
|Rs. 85938
|RS 82031
|RS 70220
|Gold Per Gram
|RS 9362
|RS 8582
|RS 8192
|RS 7022
|Gold Per Ounce
|RS 265408
|RS 243295
|RS 232239
|RS 199070
