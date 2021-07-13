Double Click 728 x 90
Today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan – 14th July 2021

14th Jul, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (14th July 2021) is Rs. 93020 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 109200 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today

Karachi Is Leading For Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate For Different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 1 tola gold price in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 109200

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 109200 100100 RS 95549 RS 81903
Gold Per 10 Grams RS 93620 RS 85820 RS 81920 RS 70220
Gold Per Gram RS 9362 RS 8582 RS 8192 RS 7022
Gold Per Ounce RS 265408 RS 243295 RS 232239 RS 199070
Gold Rate Pakistan is never fixed, it keeps fluctuating according to the international Gold rates. BOL News keeps an eye on today Gold Rate in Pakistan and international markets on both daily and weekly basis. Find latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website
