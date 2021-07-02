USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 2nd July 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 2nd July 2021)

USD AED 1 USD 3.6882 AED 5 USD 18.441 AED 10 USD 36.88 AED 25 USD 92.205 AED 50 USD 184.41 AED

One dollar exchange rate in AED is 3.6882 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 184.41 AED.

