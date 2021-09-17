Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistani Rupee on, 17th September 2021

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 10:49 am
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the foreign exchange rate for today. Find the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee.

Today Bitcoin Rate In Pakistan

Check today’s 1 Bitcoin into PKR exchange Rate, 1 BTC to PKR Rate (Updated 17th, Sept 2021).

1 BTC = 8,070,200.22 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 8,070,200.22 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for currency exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

42 seconds ago
Rich nations make ‘disappointing’ progress in climate finance: OECD

PARIS: Rich countries are making little progress towards meeting their pledge to...
2 hours ago
Unisame welcomes National Food Security Management Committee Ordinance

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has welcomed the...
2 hours ago
Govt charging 33% less taxes on petrol against previous govt: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government is charging only 16.4 per cent taxes on petrol,...
2 hours ago
Pakistan enjoys promising digital future: Chinese expert

BEIJING: Pakistan has a promising digital future and as an emerging economy,...
2 hours ago
Aramco, Schlumberger lead a financing round for a hydrogen battery company

RIYADH: EnerVenue, the first company to offer metallic hydrogen batteries, announced that...
3 hours ago
Rolls-Royce’s all-electric passenger aircraft to takeoff by 2026

DUBAI: An all-electric aircraft by Rolls-Royce has taken off for the first...