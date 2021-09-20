Currency rates in Pakistan – 21st Sept 2021

21st Sep, 2021. 04:30 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 21st September 2021, Check currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 21st September 2021).

Australian Dollar AUD TO PKR 120.5 122.5
Canadian Dollar CAD TO PKR 133.5 135.5
Danish Krone DKK TO PKR 23.4 23.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD TO PKR 16.6 16.9
Japanese Yen JPY TO PKR 1.4 1.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR TO PKR 36.4 36.8
Norwegians Krone NOK TO PKR 17.5 17.7
Qatari Riyal QAR TO PKR 39.7 40.3
Singapore Dollar SGD TO PKR 122.8 124.0
Swiss Franc CHF TO PKR 159.6 160.5
U.A.E Dirham AED TO PKR 46.0 46.5
US Dollar USD TO PKR 169.0 170.0
US Dollar TT USD-TT TO PKR 168.9 170.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD TO PKR 386.6 388.4
China Yuan CNY TO PKR 23.7 23.9
Euro EUR TO PKR 197.5 199.5
Indian Rupee INR TO PKR 2.0 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD TO PKR 481.5 484.0
NewZealand $ NZD TO PKR 96.3 97.0
Omani Riyal OMR TO PKR 392.5 394.5
Saudi Riyal SAR TO PKR 44.7 45.3
Swedish Korona SEK TO PKR 18.1 18.4
Thai Bhat THB TO PKR 4.8 4.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP TO PKR 232.5 235.5

