Currency rates in Pakistan – 21st Sept 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 21st September 2021, Check currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.
Currency Rates In Pakistan Today
Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 21st September 2021).
|Australian Dollar
|AUD TO PKR
|120.5
|122.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD TO PKR
|133.5
|135.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK TO PKR
|23.4
|23.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD TO PKR
|16.6
|16.9
|Japanese Yen
|JPY TO PKR
|1.4
|1.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR TO PKR
|36.4
|36.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK TO PKR
|17.5
|17.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR TO PKR
|39.7
|40.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD TO PKR
|122.8
|124.0
|Swiss Franc
|CHF TO PKR
|159.6
|160.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED TO PKR
|46.0
|46.5
|US Dollar
|USD TO PKR
|169.0
|170.0
|US Dollar TT
|USD-TT TO PKR
|168.9
|170.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD TO PKR
|386.6
|388.4
|China Yuan
|CNY TO PKR
|23.7
|23.9
|Euro
|EUR TO PKR
|197.5
|199.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR TO PKR
|2.0
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD TO PKR
|481.5
|484.0
|NewZealand $
|NZD TO PKR
|96.3
|97.0
|Omani Riyal
|OMR TO PKR
|392.5
|394.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR TO PKR
|44.7
|45.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK TO PKR
|18.1
|18.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB TO PKR
|4.8
|4.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP TO PKR
|232.5
|235.5
