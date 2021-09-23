EUR TO PKR: Today Euro rate in Pakistani Rupees on, 23rd September 2021

Karachi: Today EUR to PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – EURO to PKR today on 23rd September 2021 is Rs. 199.00. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the EUR to Pakistan Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

EURO to Pakistani Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 EUR buying rate and selling rate in Pakistan.

Date Symbol Buying Selling 23-09-2021 EUR TO PKR 197.50 PKR 199.00 PKR

EURO to PKR Pakistan Rupee:

The 1 Euro rate is Rs.199.00 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Thursday ( 23rd September 2021).

EUR to PKR Open Market

Buying rate for EUR to PKR is Rs.197.50 and the selling rate is. 199.00 PKR (Updated: Sept 23rd, 2021)

Just like in global financial markets, the euro currency is considered important in Pakistan. It is indeed a renowned currency worldwide. The rate of EURO in Pakistan has been in the limelight for a while now it is hovering around PKR.

