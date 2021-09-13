Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 13th Sept 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 13th Sept 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96365 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate today in Pakistan

Here you can see the updated rate of Gold (Last Updated, 13th September 2021)

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 112400