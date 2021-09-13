Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 13th Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 13th Sept 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96365 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112400 per tola in Pakistan today.
Gold Rate today in Pakistan
Here you can see the updated rate of Gold (Last Updated, 13th September 2021)
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 112400
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 112400
|Rs. 101742
|Rs. 97124
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 96365
|Rs. 88334
|Rs. 83270
|per Gram Gold
|Rs. 95,165
|Rs 8723
|Rs 8327
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
BOL News keeps an eye on today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan, Karachi, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Find latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.
