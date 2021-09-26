Now fruits will be imported tax-free from Afghanistan
On the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has lifted sales tax.
Reports said that FBR has not released apples from sales tax whereas grapes, pomegranates, watermelons, and other fruits can be imported devoid of paying sales tax.
The tax collection body has allotted orders to applicable customs collectorates in Peshawar and Quetta in this regard.
Before, FBR received a 20% sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan.
The tax release will aid Afghanistan to increase its exports and calm its economy, which further fell following the Taliban’s takeover.
