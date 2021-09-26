Now fruits will be imported tax-free from Afghanistan

Syed AhadWeb Editor

26th Sep, 2021. 08:37 pm
Afghanistan

On the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has lifted sales tax.

Reports said that FBR has not released apples from sales tax whereas grapes, pomegranates, watermelons, and other fruits can be imported devoid of paying sales tax.

The tax collection body has allotted orders to applicable customs collectorates in Peshawar and Quetta in this regard.

Before, FBR received a 20% sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan.

The tax release will aid Afghanistan to increase its exports and calm its economy, which further fell following the Taliban’s takeover.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

3 mins ago
Elections of HCCI, Muhammad Faizan Elahi elected unopposed President

According to the election schedule of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and...
13 mins ago
Punjab Minister attends an innovative ceremony of expo center Faisalabad

Punjab Minister for Industry, Commerce & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal appeared in...
46 mins ago
Petroleum Division proposed a 35% increase in gas prices

The Petroleum Division proposed a 35% increase in gas prices for domestic...
1 hour ago
The United States should get ready for digital currency

The United States Federal Reserve is still cynical about the efficiency of...
1 hour ago
Nayib Bukele: Chivo ‘now has more users than any bank in El Salvador’

Nayib Bukele, Salvadoran President stated that 2.1 million of his fellow residents...
2 hours ago
Cardano (ADA) publicizes collaboration with Dish Network, Chainlink

TV and wireless service provider Dish Network and Ethereum blockchain rival Cardano...