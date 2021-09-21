PayPal announces new customer application for cryptocurrency
PayPal publicized that the release of a new application to be a one-stop shop for all of the requirements of the digital payment of the firm’s clients.
Dan Schulman, PayPal CEO said earlier the firm’s super application was complete for a rollout in the U.S.
As per the release, the new PayPal application will allow users to use all of the firm’s digital financial products.
The new application covers cryptocurrency and non-cryptocurrency use cases with a wallet tab to cope with crypto payments and great yield savings.
