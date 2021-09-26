PIA named the world’s first safest airline for women

The United Nations Women Agency has named Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) the world’s safest airline for women.

The UN Women’s Agency acknowledged Pakistan International Airlines’ efforts to provide safe travel facilities to women, calling it the world’s safest airline.

An agreement was reached between Pakistan International Airlines, the UN Women’s Agency, and the Federal Ombudsman for Harassment. It was signed by PIA CEO Arshad Malik, UN Women’s Agency chief Sharmila Rasool and Kashmala Tariq.

According to the agreement, Pakistan International Airlines will join the UN program to prevent harassment. The PIA and the federal ombudsman will take legal action to prevent harassment at airports and flights.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik said that the election of Pakistan International Airlines by the United Nations was a matter of great honor for the administration and Pakistan.

UN Women Agency Sharmila Rasool said providing a safe environment for women would lead to the rapid development of the country, while Kashmala Tariq said she would work to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The UN Women Agency acknowledged that Pakistan International Airlines had taken official steps to provide women with safe travel. Following the agreement, PIA will now raise awareness in its offices, airports, and aircraft to prevent such incidents.