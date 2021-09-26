Punjab Minister attends an innovative ceremony of expo center Faisalabad

Punjab Minister for Industry, Commerce & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal appeared in a ceremony at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), held in joining with ground-breaking of the Faisalabad Expo Centre.

As per the minister, “Fully equipped industrial estates are being developed across the province”.

He stated that in Faisalabad, M3 industrial estate and Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zones were previously in the procedure of achievement.

He stated the Expo Centre would charm foreign purchasers to stay and personally contribute to exhibitions, to be planned at the center in the future.

The provincial minister too installed an industrial facilitation lounge and in this connection, he mainly valued the innovative and creative approach of FCCI President Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, who had to keen himself for the wellbeing of the business community.