Remittances were legalized through the Money Service Bureau

Syed AhadWeb Editor

25th Sep, 2021. 01:01 am
Money Service Bureau

KARACHI: The government has legalized remittances through the money service bureau. According to an official document, remittances through exchange companies and money transfer operators from abroad have been legalized. FBR has also withdrawn all appeals against remittances through these agencies.

The tax exemption available on remittances from abroad through the Money Service Bureau has also been legalized.

Money transfer through other small related institutions was also given the status of remittance through banks.

According to the document, the FBR has referred to State Bank Circular No. 5 in this regard. This measure is to ensure the uninterrupted movement of remittances.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

3 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 25th Sept 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 25th September 2021, Check currency...
2 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 25th September 2021

Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 25th...
2 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 25th Sept 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
2 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 25th September 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in karachi today on 25th September 2021 is being sold...
3 hours ago
Leather Manufacturers' Exports surge by 8.21%

The Leather Manufacturers' exports in the initial two months of the fiscal...
4 hours ago
Russia can start implementing economic projects in Afghanistan

As per Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid, Russia...