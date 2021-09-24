Remittances were legalized through the Money Service Bureau
KARACHI: The government has legalized remittances through the money service bureau. According to an official document, remittances through exchange companies and money transfer operators from abroad have been legalized. FBR has also withdrawn all appeals against remittances through these agencies.
