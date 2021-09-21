Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today SAR TO PKR exchange rates on, 21st Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (21st Sept 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.
The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (SAR TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 44.98 currency market on September 21st, 2021.
Today Saudi Riyal To PKR Open Market
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|21st Sept, 2021
|44.00
|44.98
Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan – The Riyal is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
