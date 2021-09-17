Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today SAR TO PKR Open market on, 17th Sept 2021

17th Sep, 2021. 06:29 am
SAR TO PKR

KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (17th Sept 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (SAR TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 44.98 currency market on September 17th, 2021.

Today Saudi Riyal To PKR Open Market

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING
17th Sept, 2021 44.00 44.98

Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan – The Riyal is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

