Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today SAR TO PKR Open market on, 17th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (17th Sept 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.
The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (SAR TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 44.98 currency market on September 17th, 2021.
Today Saudi Riyal To PKR Open Market
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|17th Sept, 2021
|44.00
|44.98
Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan – The Riyal is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
Read More
Unisame welcomes National Food Security Management Committee Ordinance
KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has welcomed the...
Govt charging 33% less taxes on petrol against previous govt: minister
ISLAMABAD: The government is charging only 16.4 per cent taxes on petrol,...
Pakistan enjoys promising digital future: Chinese expert
BEIJING: Pakistan has a promising digital future and as an emerging economy,...
Aramco, Schlumberger lead a financing round for a hydrogen battery company
RIYADH: EnerVenue, the first company to offer metallic hydrogen batteries, announced that...
Rolls-Royce’s all-electric passenger aircraft to takeoff by 2026
DUBAI: An all-electric aircraft by Rolls-Royce has taken off for the first...