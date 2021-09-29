The government has extended the period for cashing prize bonds

Syed AhadWeb Editor

30th Sep, 2021. 12:51 am
prize bonds

The federal government has extended the period for cashing prize bonds till December 31.

The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification to extend the date for cashing prize bonds. According to the notification, prize bonds of Rs 15,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 40,000 can be cashed till December 31.

Remember that the last date for cashing prize bonds was September 30.

