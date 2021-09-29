The government has extended the period for cashing prize bonds
The federal government has extended the period for cashing prize bonds till December 31.
The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification to extend the date for cashing prize bonds. According to the notification, prize bonds of Rs 15,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 40,000 can be cashed till December 31.
Remember that the last date for cashing prize bonds was September 30.
Read More
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 30th Sept 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (30th September 2021) today 24 Carat is...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 30th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market on, 30th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 30th Sept 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar Price in Pakistan on 30th...
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30th Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 30th Sept 2021 is being sold...