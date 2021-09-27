The issue of Pakistani trailers stranded in Afghanistan has been resolved
The issue of Pakistani trailers stranded for two months in the Afghan border town of Spin Boldak, bordering Chaman in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, has finally been resolved.
In a meeting of Pakistani and Afghan border officials and trade unions agreed to transfer the trailers to Pakistan.
The transfer of Pakistani trailers to Pakistan has begun.
