The issue of Pakistani trailers stranded in Afghanistan has been resolved

Syed AhadWeb Editor

28th Sep, 2021. 12:45 am
Pakistani trailers stranded

The issue of Pakistani trailers stranded for two months in the Afghan border town of Spin Boldak, bordering Chaman in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, has finally been resolved.

In a meeting of Pakistani and Afghan border officials and trade unions agreed to transfer the trailers to Pakistan.

The transfer of Pakistani trailers to Pakistan has begun.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
UNSC has lifted sanctions on the Baghdad Stock Exchange

 The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has lifted sanctions on the Baghdad...
4 hours ago
The price of one kg of Chickpeas increased by Rs 40

Prices of various items at utility stores rose for the fourth time...
4 hours ago
Dubai Airshow, global aerospace entities to support startups

DUBAI: The Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to host pitch competitions in...
4 hours ago
The rupee depreciated and the dollar reached an all-time high

The rupee has depreciated in the domestic exchange markets and today the...
4 hours ago
Govt fully committed to IMF programme: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that...
5 hours ago
APCNGA briefs minister about bottlenecks in LNG, natural gas supply

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has constituted a committee, comprising Federal board...