There will be an additional tax on the electricity bills of those who work from home
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) member Internal Revenue Operations Qaiser Iqbal has said that additional tax will be levied on unregistered people doing business from home.
Qaiser Iqbal held a press conference with Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Kashif Chaudhry. Addressing the press conference, Qaiser Iqbal said that the talks of small traders with the FBR have been successful. In the age of social media, misconceptions were being spread about the Presidential Ordinance.
He said that additional tax would be levied on the electricity bills of people who are doing business from home but are not registered.
Qaiser Iqbal said that small traders were being consulted and commissioners were being asked to listen to the concerns of traders and resolve them at the local level.
Business leader Kashif Chaudhry said that the point of sales will not be applicable to small traders. It has been clarified that the sales tax of small traders is deducted from the electricity bill.
Read More
Shipment of imported sugar for utility stores reached Pakistan
A consignment of 28,760 metric tonnes of imported sugar has reached Pakistan....
FBR server disruption, difficulties for online tax return submitters
Online Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) server disruptions have caused severe problems...
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp decline
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp decline last week, with...
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed new conditions on loans
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed new conditions on loans...
PIA named the world's first safest airline for women
The United Nations Women Agency has named Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) the...