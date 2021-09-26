There will be an additional tax on the electricity bills of those who work from home

Syed AhadWeb Editor

27th Sep, 2021. 12:49 am
tax

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) member Internal Revenue Operations Qaiser Iqbal has said that additional tax will be levied on unregistered people doing business from home.

Qaiser Iqbal held a press conference with Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Kashif Chaudhry. Addressing the press conference, Qaiser Iqbal said that the talks of small traders with the FBR have been successful. In the age of social media, misconceptions were being spread about the Presidential Ordinance.

He said that additional tax would be levied on the electricity bills of people who are doing business from home but are not registered.

Qaiser Iqbal said that small traders were being consulted and commissioners were being asked to listen to the concerns of traders and resolve them at the local level.

Business leader Kashif Chaudhry said that the point of sales will not be applicable to small traders. It has been clarified that the sales tax of small traders is deducted from the electricity bill.

