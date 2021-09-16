UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR Open market on, 17th Sept 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 03:30 am
UAE Dirham to PKR

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (17th Sept 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (AED TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 45.92 currency market on September 17th, 2021.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING
17th Sept, 2021 44.00 45.92

UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan – The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

21 mins ago
ACCA, CXO enter partnership to create learning opportunities

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and CXO Private Limited...
26 mins ago
Lucky Cement gets Environment Excellence Award

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited won the Environment Excellence Award at the 18th...
31 mins ago
NITL launches Islamic Money Market Fund

KARACHI: The National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has launched NIT-Islamic Money Market...
38 mins ago
Pakistan’s current account deficit swells to $2.29 billion in two months

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit has widened to $2.29 billion during the...
42 mins ago
Independent consultant to monitor Diamer-Basha Dam progress

KARACHI: The Ministry of Planning and Development is seeking services of a...
45 mins ago
President Alvi unveils SBP’s Banking on Equality Policy

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched a gender mainstreaming...