UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR Open market on, 17th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (17th Sept 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.
The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (AED TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 45.92 currency market on September 17th, 2021.
Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|17th Sept, 2021
|44.00
|45.92
UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan – The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
