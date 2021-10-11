Dollar to PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 12th October 2021

12th Oct, 2021. 04:00 am
Dollar rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 12th October 2021 is Rs. 171.09. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

US Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2021

Check the updated US Dollar price in Pakistan on, 12th October 2021.

DATE BUYING SELLING
12th Oct 2021 170.00 171.09

According to SBP, Rupee depreciates 0.21 Paisa against US Dollar.

This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rates is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan

