Dollar to PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 12th October 2021

Karachi: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 12th October 2021 is Rs. 171.09. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

US Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2021