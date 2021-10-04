Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 5th October 2021

05th Oct, 2021. 04:00 am
gold rate

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (5th October 2021) is Rs. 98165 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 114500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan

Karachi Is the largest hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 1 tola gold price in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 114500

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 114500 Rs. 105,000 Rs. 100180
per 10 Gram Rs. 98165 Rs. 89985 Rs. 85890
per Gram Gold Rs. 8388 Rs 8998 Rs 8589

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan, Karachi, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Check latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

