UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rate on, 1st October
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (1st October, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.
The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (AED TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 46.49 currency market on October 1st, 2021.
Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|1st Oct, 2021
|44.00
|46.49
UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan – The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
