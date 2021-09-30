UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rate on, 1st October

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

01st Oct, 2021. 04:41 am
UAE Dirham to PKR

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (1st October, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (AED TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 46.49 currency market on October 1st, 2021.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING
1st Oct, 2021 44.00 46.49

UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan – The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

10 mins ago
Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) - 1st October 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 1st October 2021 is being sold...
41 mins ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 1st October 2021

Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar price in Pakistan on 1st...
8 hours ago
ECC approves further import of wheat, urea

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved...
9 hours ago
State-owned distribution companies’ losses reach Rs1.35 trillion

ISLAMABAD: Inefficient state-owned electricity distribution companies have so far incurred accumulated losses...
9 hours ago
Pakistan stock market remains bullish; index gains 532.86 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed a sharp recovery on Thursday, as...
9 hours ago
Tarin announces 15 days extension in returns filing date

KARACHI: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday announced a 15-day extension in...