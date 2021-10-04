US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 5th October 2021

adminWeb Editor

05th Oct, 2021. 04:30 am
USD to PKR - Dollar rate in Pakistan

Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar price in Pakistan on 5th October 2021 is Rs. 170.70. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 US Dollar buying rate and selling rate.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Check the updated US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 5th October 2021.

DATE BUYING SELLING
5th Oct 2021 170.00 170.70
Today Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 – All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rates is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

30 mins ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 5th October 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (5th October 2021) is Rs. 98165 per...
8 hours ago
Pakistan equity market remains bullish on IMF talks resumption

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market started the week by losing 310 points,...
9 hours ago
Cement dispatches fall 12.17% in September

LAHORE: Cement dispatches declined 12.17 per cent in September 2021, compared with...
9 hours ago
Steps afoot to attract foreign investment: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said steps were being taken...
9 hours ago
Workers’ empowerment needs digitalisation

KARACHI: Recognition clinched globally and outpouring support from across the country for...
9 hours ago
How emerging European economies found a new monetary policy tool

Amid the financial market turmoil at the start of the pandemic, central...