China’s Changqing oilfield hits 60 mln TOE production mark

XI’AN — Changqing oilfield, China’s largest oil-and-gas field, has produced over 60 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) of crude oil and natural gas so far this year, hitting the milestone 10 days earlier than last year, the company said Friday.

Located in northwest China’s Erdos basin, the oilfield had produced more than 24.4 million tonnes of crude oil and 44.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas as of 2 p.m. Friday, according to PetroChina Changqing Oilfield Company.

Last year, it became the first oilfield in China to pass the 60-million-tonne mark in annual oil and gas output, a landmark in China’s energy history.

Changqing oilfield, with over 50 years of history, has played an important role in safeguarding the country’s energy security, supplying gas to more than 50 cities in north and northwest China.

The oilfield is contributing to China’s ongoing efforts to replace coal with clean energy sources such as natural gas. Its natural gas production is expected to exceed 47 billion cubic meters this year, hitting a record high.