China’s e-commerce logistics activities contract in Nov

BEIJING — China’s e-commerce logistics sector reported moderate contraction in November, according to an industry survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

The survey showed that the index tracking e-commerce logistics activities stood at 109.5 points in November, edging down 2 points from the previous month.

The sporadic resurgence of domestic COVID-19 cases, as well as snowstorms and extremely cold weather in some areas, affected the efficiency of logistics transport, transfer and distribution, according to the survey.

It also showed that rural e-commerce demand decreased last month, with the sub-index tracking e-commerce logistics in these regions shrinking 2.6 points from October.