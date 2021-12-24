Ericsson Pakistan, ministry discuss digitalisation, skill development

LAHORE: Ericsson Pakistan and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications held a meeting on December 23, 2021 to discuss digitalisation, skill development and training for engineers in line with the vision of Digital Pakistan, a statement said.

Ericsson Pakistan showed keen interest to deploy advanced networks, as well as scaling up the Near Shore Centre to create job opportunities for engineers in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque said: “Strong measures are in progress for connectivity in urban and rural areas of the country. Pakistan is the mega market of technology and there is a great potential in our youth. We are committed to supporting Ericsson Pakistan in achieving the digital objectives as per the vision of Digital Pakistan.”

Ekow Nelson, chairperson of Ericsson Pakistan at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “Ericsson is committed to expansion and diversification to bring investment and the best technology to Pakistan in line with the vision of Digital Pakistan. The successful meeting with the ministry is promising and we are looking forward to the future of technological advancement in the country.”

Present at the meeting, IT and Telecom secretary discussed the regulatory and financial business models and policies for ease of conducting business. Also present at the meeting was member telecom who briefed about the investment areas of technological advancement and the telecoms ecosystem in Pakistan.