FPCCI urges immediate action to address Quetta businessmen concerns

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged the authorities to address businessmen’s concerns regarding trade activities in Quetta, a statement said on Wednesday.

FPCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has urged the authorities to immediately pave the way for the resumption of halted import and export activities in Quetta and all over Balochistan.

He was responding to the strike called by Quetta Chambers of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) against the unfair conduct of the customs intelligence in the province, saying that it is tantamount to discouraging legal importers and exporters and encouraging the smugglers.

FPCCI vice president from Balochistan Nasir Khan stated that the cargo vehicles full of import and export goods are being stopped by customs intelligence for no valid reasons. This phenomenon is creating a huge backlog and clutter for the traders of Balochistan.

It is inflicting unbearable financial losses to the traders, and the traders are left with no other option than to go on an indefinite strike against the customs intelligence department, he said.

Khan maintained that the strike will put a halt to the trade in the entire province including Quetta Dry Port, Chaman Border, Taftan Border. He also informed that the issue has been raised in front of the Senate’s Standing Committee on commerce, but no resolution is in sight.

FPCCI vice president also criticised the condition of advance dollar payment for exports to Afghanistan and demanded that it should be allowed under firm contract.

He added that this conditionality has resulted in the inability of exporters to capture and capitalise on the vacuum available in Afghanistan for an enhanced export potential from Pakistan, and the regional players are taking advantage of the situation on the back of adverse policies from the regulators and the government.