Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 17th June 2021
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on December 25th, 2021 stands at Rs Rs 121,000 24k per tola.
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. Rs 121,000
Today’s gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|24K Gold per 1 Tola
|Rs 121,000
|24K Gold per 10 Gram
|Rs 103,700
|24K Gold per 1 Gram
|Rs 10,370
|22K Gold per 1 Tola
|Rs 110,916
|22K Gold per 10 Gram
|Rs 95,058
|18K Gold per 1 Tola
|Rs 90,750
|18K Gold per 10 Gram
|Rs 77,775
|18K Gold per 1 Gram
|Rs 7,778
|22K Gold per 1 Gram
|Rs 9,506
|21K Gold per 1 Tola
|Rs 105,875
|21K Gold per 10 Gram
|Rs 90,738
|21K Gold per 1 Gram
|Rs 9,074
