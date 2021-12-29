Saudi Riyal to PKR: 1 SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 30th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs46.15 and Rs47.45 at 9:00 am PST on December 30, 2021.

The Riyal stable against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs47.15 and Rs47.45 on December 29, 2021.

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) December 30, 2021 Rs. 47.45

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.