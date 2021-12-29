Saudi Riyal to PKR: 1 SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 30th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 03:30 am
Saudi Riyal to PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs46.15 and Rs47.45 at 9:00 am PST on December 30, 2021.

The Riyal stable against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs47.15 and Rs47.45 on December 29, 2021.

Today Saudi Riyal to PKR

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rate given below:

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
December 30, 2021 Rs. 47.45
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

