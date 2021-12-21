Shanghai Electric committed to workers’ safety

KARACHI: Shanghai Electric and its subsidiary company in Pakistan, Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL) are fully committed to the environment and the safety of their workers, a top company official said on Tuesday.

Li Jigen, CEO of SSRL, also expressed pleasure over the fact that the company has been awarded the 11th Fire Safety and Security Awards 2021 held by the National Forum of Environment and Health and Fire Protection Association of Pakistan recently.

“We at Shanghai Electric are fully committed towards the safety and wellbeing of our workers,” Li Jigen said, adding: “Our company takes all possible measures to shield the workers from any mishaps.”

SSRL is working on a coal-electricity integration project in Block 1 of Thar coalfield, which is a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor priority implementation project.

It includes the construction and operation of an open-pit coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tonnes and a 2x660MW supercritical lignite power station.

SSRL is the sole operator of the 7.8Mtpa open-pit coal mine project. SSRL was one of the recipients at the Fire Safety Awards recently.

Huang Jin Ting, the vice CEO of SSRL, received the award on behalf of the company at a local hotel in Karachi.