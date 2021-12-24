Today’s gold rates In Pakistan , 24th December 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on December 24th, 2021 stands at Rs 117300 24k per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2021

Today 24k Per tola Gold Price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 117300.

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on latest Gold Rates in Pakistan, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Check latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.