UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 25th December 2021
Today (AED to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (5th, June 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.
Today UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan
Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 49.50 and Rs 50 respectively. (Updated, 25th December 2021)
The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan – BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
Read More
Who has gone public?
The number of equity investors in Pakistan declined in the last few...
Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid
Afghanistan’s Finance Ministry under the new Taliban government has prepared a draft...
New virus wave, inflation cool German consumers’ mood
German consumer sentiment worsened for the second month running, a key survey...
Japan’s record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy
Japan’s parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on...
Foreign shoppers swarm Turkey after lira crash
The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic...