US Dollar Slightly increases against Pakistan Rupee on December 10, 2021

Web Desk BOL News

10th Dec, 2021. 05:49 pm
USD to PKR - Dollar rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.88 and Rs177.71 at 05:30 pm PST on December 10, 2021.

According to SBP, The US Dollar rate was Rs.176.61 against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Thursday (9 December 2021) and has increased by Rs. 0.10 bringing the Dollar to PKR exchange rate at Rs. 177.71

US Dollar to PKR Open Market

Check the updated US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 10th December 2021.

Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2021 – All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

