US Dollar Slightly increases against Pakistan Rupee on December 10, 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.88 and Rs177.71 at 05:30 pm PST on December 10, 2021.

According to SBP, The US Dollar rate was Rs.176.61 against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Thursday (9 December 2021) and has increased by Rs. 0.10 bringing the Dollar to PKR exchange rate at Rs. 177.71