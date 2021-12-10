US Dollar Slightly increases against Pakistan Rupee on December 10, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.88 and Rs177.71 at 05:30 pm PST on December 10, 2021.
According to SBP, The US Dollar rate was Rs.176.61 against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Thursday (9 December 2021) and has increased by Rs. 0.10 bringing the Dollar to PKR exchange rate at Rs. 177.71
US Dollar to PKR Open Market
Check the updated US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 10th December 2021.
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for today:https://t.co/7k4TteKJvg pic.twitter.com/ErX388OS1r
— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) December 10, 2021
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
