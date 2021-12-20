USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 20th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.45 and Rs178.04 at 9:00 am PST on December 20, 2021.
The USD stable against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs178.04 on December 19, 2021.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
USD to PKR Open Market
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|December 20, 2021
|Rs. 178.04
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for today:https://t.co/lGZODTUxp3 pic.twitter.com/ph9uXzr2T8
— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) December 20, 2021
Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
