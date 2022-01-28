AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 28th January 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.140 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs48.220 in the interbank market on January 28, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
Advertisement
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 28, 2022.
1 AED = 48.140 Pakistani Rupees.
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|125.120
|125.330
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|139.160
|139.400
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.650
|28.100
|DANISH KRONE
|26.660
|26.700
|EURO
|198.420
|198.760
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.700
|22.730
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.540
|1.550
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.100
|47.180
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.920
|131.140
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.930
|18.970
|SWISS FRANC
|191.200
|191.530
|THAI BHAT
|5.250
|5.260
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.140
|48.220
|UK Pound Sterling
|237.590
|238.000
|US Dollar
|176.750
|177.250
Download BOL News App for latest news