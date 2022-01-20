Aptma calls for uninterrupted gas supply to export oriented textile industries

KARACHI: The export oriented textile industries of Sindh and Balochistan have become almost standstill due to the denial of gas, an official said on Thursday.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma), Southern Zone chairman Asif Inam has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan’s intervention to save export oriented textile industry of Sindh and Balochistan from total closure.

Inam said that export oriented textile industries of Sind and Balochistan which contribute more than 52 per cent in total textile exports, are deprived of gas supply despite the government’s vision of higher priority of gas supply to export oriented industries as compared to other industries.

He further said that industries are denied of their legal right on gas supply although they are self-sufficient in supply of natural gas.

The Aptma Southern Zone chairman said that due to extremely low gas pressure and frequent unavailability, it is very difficult for the export oriented textile industries located in Sindh and Hub Industrial Area to run the mills and fulfill their export commitments in time.

Despite the Balochistan High Court Order, the industrial units located in the Hub Industrial Area are getting only 25 per cent gas pressure since last two months, which is inadequate to run the mills, he noted.

Inam urged the government and gas supply companies to provide gas first to export oriented industries including textile to run their mills without any disruption, otherwise export oriented textile industry would be compelled to shut down their industries as they are incurring heavy financial losses due to the unavailability of gas.

