Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 04:05 pm

AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 7th Jan 2022

AUD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar (AUD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs126.25 and Rs127.00 at 4:06 pm PST on January 6, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

AUD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (AUD TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 7th January 2022)

1 AUD = 176.75 Pakistani Rupees

AUD
PKR
1 AUD 127.00 PKR
5 AUD 635.00 PKR
10 AUD 1270.00 PKR
25 AUD 3175.00 PKR
50 AUD 6350.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

43 seconds ago
Businessmen demands restoration of 180 days period for export proceeds realisation

KARACHI: The business community has demanded the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)...
7 mins ago
British Airways to stop Lahore operations by February end

KARACHI: The British Airways will stop its flight operations to Lahore by...
12 mins ago
Shell ‘significantly’ boosted by high gas prices

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday that it will win a boost...
16 mins ago
Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of urea in country

Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar has ruled out the shortage...
20 mins ago
McDonald’s runs out of hash browns in some Taiwan stores

TAIPEI: McDonald’s Taiwan said on Friday some of its stores were running out...
33 mins ago
German industrial output stalls even as exports rise

FRANKFURT: German industrial production fell slightly in November, as persistent supply bottlenecks weighed...

