Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 03:23 pm

CAD TO PKR: Today’s Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 14th Jan 2022

Canadian Dollar to PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar (CAD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs140.01 and Rs140.65 at 3:24 pm PST on January 15, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

CAD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Dollar TO PKR) Canadian Dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 15th January 2022)

1 CAD= 141.13 Pakistani Rupees

CAD
PKR
1 CAD 140.65 PKR
5 CAD 703.25 PKR
10 CAD 1046.50 PKR
25 CAD 3516.25 PKR
50 CAD  7032.50 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

