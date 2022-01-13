Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Jan, 2022. 03:23 pm

China’s FDI inflow up 14.9 pct to record high in 2021

China FDI

BEIJING – Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 14.9 percent year on year to a record high of 1.15 trillion yuan in 2021, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went up 20.2 percent year on year to 173.48 billion dollars. High-tech industries saw FDI inflows jump 17.1 percent from a year earlier, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press briefing.

Foreign investment in China’s high-tech manufacturing and high-tech services industries rose 10.7 percent and 19.2 percent year on year, respectively.

Last year, the total FDI inflow into the services sector increased 16.7 percent year on year to 906.49 billion yuan.

Investment in the Chinese mainland from countries along the Belt and Road and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations jumped 29.4 percent and 29 percent, respectively, data from the ministry shows.

Read More

1 hour ago
Twitter back in Nigeria after seven-month blackout

ABUJA: Twitter was accessible in Nigeria on Thursday after the government lifted a...
2 hours ago
Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

ARLINGTON: The used car market in the United States is seeing an unprecedented...
2 hours ago
Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

NEW YORK: Online platforms that are precursors of the metaverse vision for the...
2 hours ago
US inflation ‘too high’, lowering it a priority: Fed’s Brainard

WASHINGTON: US inflation is “too high” and the Federal Reserve will make the...
2 hours ago
Biden points to ‘progress’ as US prices hit record high last year

WASHINGTON: The US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in...
2 hours ago
Latin American economy to lose steam this year: UN

MEXICO CITY: Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean will slow sharply...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Mini budget to kick up tsunami of inflation in country, claims Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the...
Puma Energy
5 mins ago
Cnergyico to acquire majority stakes in Puma Energy

KARACHI: The board of directors of Cnergyico Pk Limited has approved to...
Lithuanians
6 mins ago
Lithuanians sue Gorbachev over deadly Soviet crackdown

VILNIUS - Six Lithuanians who lost relatives during Moscow's crackdown on the...
9 mins ago
Opposition parties coming out on roads did nothing for Pakistan: Babar Awan

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600