China’s FDI inflow up 14.9 pct to record high in 2021

BEIJING – Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 14.9 percent year on year to a record high of 1.15 trillion yuan in 2021, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went up 20.2 percent year on year to 173.48 billion dollars. High-tech industries saw FDI inflows jump 17.1 percent from a year earlier, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press briefing.

Foreign investment in China’s high-tech manufacturing and high-tech services industries rose 10.7 percent and 19.2 percent year on year, respectively.

Last year, the total FDI inflow into the services sector increased 16.7 percent year on year to 906.49 billion yuan.

Investment in the Chinese mainland from countries along the Belt and Road and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations jumped 29.4 percent and 29 percent, respectively, data from the ministry shows.