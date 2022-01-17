Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 04:45 am

Currency rates in Pakistan – 18th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 18th January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 18th January 2022).

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.710 126.930
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.140 140.380
CHINESE YUAN 27.500 27.950
DANISH KRONE 26.970 27.010
EURO 200.740 201.080
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.570 22.610
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.840 46.920
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.320 130.550
SWEDISH KRONA 19.470 19.500
SWISS FRANC 192.190 192.520
THAI BHAT 5.270 5.280
U.A.E Dirham 47.860 47.940
UK Pound Sterling 240.440 240.850
US Dollar 175.700 176.200

