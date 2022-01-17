Currency rates in Pakistan – 18th January 2022
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 18th January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.
Currency Rates in Pakistan today
Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 18th January 2022).
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|126.710
|126.930
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|140.140
|140.380
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.500
|27.950
|DANISH KRONE
|26.970
|27.010
|EURO
|200.740
|201.080
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.570
|22.610
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.540
|1.540
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.840
|46.920
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.320
|130.550
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.470
|19.500
|SWISS FRANC
|192.190
|192.520
|THAI BHAT
|5.270
|5.280
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.860
|47.940
|UK Pound Sterling
|240.440
|240.850
|US Dollar
|175.700
|176.200
