Currency update today: UAE Dirham against US Dollar (AED TO USD) on 5 January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am
USD TO AED

The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to USD was $0.21 and selling rate of 1 Dirham to USD was $0.27 in the open market on January 5, 2022.

The currency exchange rate depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc.

AED TO USD Exchange rates

1 AED = 0.27 US Dollar

1 USD = 3.67 United Arab Emirates Dirham

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

