Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE for, 3rd January 2022

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (3rd, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 218.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 205.00.

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 3rd, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.