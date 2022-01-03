Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE for, 3rd January 2022
UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (3rd, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 218.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 205.00.
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 3rd, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Location
|21 Carat
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|Dubai
|AED 198.25
|AED 221.00
|AED 207.75
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
