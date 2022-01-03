Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE for, 3rd January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 06:46 pm
gold rate in aed (Uae dirham)

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (3rd, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 218.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 205.00.

Also read: UAE Dirham to PKR

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 3rd, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai AED 198.25 AED 221.00 AED 207.75

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

