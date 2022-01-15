Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 03:43 pm

EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

EUR TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs200.60 and Rs201.60 at 3:45 pm PST on January 15, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

EUR TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (EUR TO PKR) Euro rate in Pakistan (Updated, 15th January 2022)

1 EUR = 201.60 Pakistani Rupees

EUR
PKR
1 EUR 201.60 PKR
5 EUR 1008.00 PKR
10 EUR 2016.00PKR
25 EUR 5040.00 PKR
50 EUR 10080.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

