Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

07th Jan, 2022. 04:16 pm

Eurozone inflation hit record high in December

Eurozone inflation

BRUSSELS: Eurozone inflation soared in December to its highest annual rate since records began in 1997, the Eurostat agency said on Friday.

The 5 per cent figure is a first estimate but confirms a trend led by soaring energy prices, rising from 4.9 per cent in November to a quarter-century high.

These figures are well above the European Central Bank‘s target of 2.0 per cent inflation in the eurozone. But the ECB believes that this inflation is transitory and should fall in 2023, after peaking in 2022.

The surge in prices in recent months is mainly due to the exceptional rise in gas and electricity prices.

In December, the annual increase in energy prices reached 26 per cent, far ahead of the other products surveyed in Eurostat’s basket.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices nevertheless rose by 3.2 per cent, ahead of industrial goods on 2.9 per cent and services at 2.4 per cent.

Among large countries, the highest increases were in Spain at 6.7 per cent and Germany at 5.7 per cent.

Conversely, prices remained more moderate in Italy and France, according to harmonised European data calculated by Eurostat.

Inflation was particularly high in the Baltic States, with the highest level for the euro area recorded by Estonia at 12 per cent and Lithuania with 10.7 per cent.

Read More

45 seconds ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 7th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
5 mins ago
Rupee gains 25 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 25 paisas against the dollar on Friday, as...
6 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 7th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
11 mins ago
Businessmen demands restoration of 180 days period for export proceeds realisation

KARACHI: The business community has demanded the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)...
11 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 7th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
17 mins ago
British Airways to stop Lahore operations by February end

KARACHI: The British Airways will stop its flight operations to Lahore by...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Rupee
5 mins ago
Rupee gains 25 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 25 paisas against the dollar on Friday, as...
OMR TO PKR
6 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 7th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
Aamir Liaquat dancing video
9 mins ago
WATCH: Is Aamir Liaquat rocking the floor on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ despite illness?

Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan (MPA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who...
SBP
11 mins ago
Businessmen demands restoration of 180 days period for export proceeds realisation

KARACHI: The business community has demanded the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600