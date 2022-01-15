Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 04:39 pm

Facebook’s VR Oculus business probed by US states

facebook

Image: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Multiple states have begun investigating potential violations in how Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O), runs its virtual-reality Oculus businessReuters quoted three sources familiar with the matter.

Two of the sources said the US Federal Trade Commission was also involved in the antitrust investigation. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New York, North Carolina and Tennessee were among the states involved in the inquiry, one source said. A group of almost 50 states also asked an appeals court on Friday to reinstate their antitrust lawsuit, filed in December 2020, against Facebook.

The inquiries into Facebook’s Oculus business are part of the larger probe, one of the sources said.

The offices of the New York, North Carolina and Tennessee attorneys general did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Read More

52 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
56 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
58 mins ago
Venezuela creeps out of hyperinflation, but no one feels it

CARACAS: Economists say that Venezuela has come out of a four-year cycle...
1 hour ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 15th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
1 hour ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
1 hour ago
China’s economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom

BEIJING: China’s economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

grocery
7 mins ago
US grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies

WASHINGTON: High demand for groceries combined with soaring freight costs and Omicron-related...
karma
8 mins ago
Man tries to hit the camel then karma turns the tables on him

In this viral video, a guy attempting to hit an animal who...
Google Pixel 5
21 mins ago
Google Pixel 5 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Google Pixel 5 Price in Pakistan The Snapdragon 765G chipset of the...
ramiz
26 mins ago
Ramiz Raja honours the Green Shirts for their stellar performance

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja hosted a ceremony at the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600