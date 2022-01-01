Fiza Ali drops delightful pictures with her daughter

Web Desk BOL News

01st Jan, 2022. 11:17 pm

Fiza Ali Photo: Instagram

Fiza Ali is one of the most refined and well-known actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She has done acting, hosting, singing, and dancing with perfection.

Fiza is also a single mother of Faraal, her adorable daughter. Fiza also has a huge fan following on social media handles.

She recently posted pictures with her daughter which left the audience in complete awe to wish her fans Happy New Year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fiza Ali Official (@fiza_aali)

Fans started showing love to the stunning mother-daughter duo.

